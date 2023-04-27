The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR)–MIMAROPA Region takes pride in its leaders in Palawan, who were recently awarded the Normandy Honor for Peace and the Good Stories Movement for their remarkable contributions in protecting the environment and natural resources.

DENR MIMAROPA Regional Executive Director Lormelyn Claudio congratulates the awardees, namely, PENR Officer Felizardo Cayatoc, who received the award for the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (PENRO) of Palawan for promoting eco-governance; Protected Area Superintendent (PASu) Elizabeth Maclang for protecting the unique biodiversity of the Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park, and PASu Angelique Songco for safeguarding the marine environment of the Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park.

The honorees received the Normandy Honor for Peace with the Earth at a dinner program hosted by Representative Edward Hagedorn (3rd District, Palawan), on Monday, April 24, at Costa Palawan Resorts, Puerto Princesa City.

“This award is another reminder that the efforts of our colleagues in upholding environment protection do not go unnoticed, and are even recognized globally. The DENR MIMAROPA family had witnessed their commitment, dedication, and sacrifice. We celebrate their success and we are proud of them,” Claudio said.

The director also expressed gratitude to the Normandy Honor for Peace and the Good Stories Movement for paying tribute to individuals and organizations who make significant contributions to promoting sustainability. Also recognized during the program were Dr. Gerry Ortega (posthumous award) and Brooke’s Point Vice Mayor Mary Jean Feliciano.

The awards program, she added, is very timely because of the ongoing celebration of Earth Month and Earth Day (April 22), which are themed “Invest in Our Planet.”

“This (award) boosts positive partnership and collaboration for the earth. It also serves as an inspiration for other colleagues to fulfill the divine mission to take care of God’s creations,” she said.

The Normandy Chair for Peace and Good Stories Movement is a global initiative that shares inspiring stories of individuals who work to protect the environment, promote sustainability, and carry out environmentally friendly policies.

About Post Author