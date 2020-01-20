DENR MIMAROPA brings services closer to the public through ‘redHour’

redHour is MIMAROPA’s take on the Department’s People’s Day initiative, which allows lead officials to personally address public concerns and queries.

A program that dedicates a specific schedule for clients and stakeholders who wish to talk and present their concerns directly to the regional executive director (RED) of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) in the MIMAROPA Region will soon be launched as part of its aim to bring services closer to the public.

Dubbed “redHour”, the program will start on January 27, 2020, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and shall continue every second and fourth Monday of the month at the Office of the RED which is located at the 3rd Floor, L&S Building, Roxas Boulevard, Ermita, Manila.

“While our regional and field offices are always open to the public, we would like to devote a specific time when I can personally hear people’s issues, and with the help of other officials, address them in the fastest way that we can,” DENR MIMAROPA regional executive director Henry Adornado said in a statement Monday.

The director said that stakeholders from the provinces need not come to Manila because after kickoff, redHour shall also be launched in the field offices to further reach out to different sectors, particularly those located in areas with pressing issues.

“We will assess the first run of the program and see how we can improve it. Should there be any changes, we will definitely inform the public,” he explains.

redHour is MIMAROPA’s take on the Department’s People’s Day initiative, which allows lead officials to personally address public concerns and queries. Similarly for redHour, clients shall be accommodated on a first-come, first-served basis and are advised to bring pertinent documents regarding their concerns.

“redHour is a reminder that we work for the people, and we ought to give them the kind of service that they deserve, in the fastest, most effective and courteous way we can,” Adornado said.

