Stepping up its campaign against plastic pollution, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Environmental Management Bureau (DENR-EMB) on Wednesday introduced in the province the Pinas: The Basura Buster (PBB) mascot and launched a mobile game application.

PENRO Felizardo Cayatoc said this is one of their strategies to promote the practice of waste segregation and management with the involvement of the youth sector.

“Wala naman itong pinagkaiba sa pagsulong natin sa RA 9003, in-involve lang natin dito ang mga kabataan especially sa waste monitoring and para makatulong sila roon sa information dissemination about sa importance ng waste management,” he said.

The DENR also encouraged the public to refrain from single-use plastic and shift to recyclable materials.

According to Cayatoc, the country generated more than 43,600 tons of solid waste in 2015 due to a large amount of plastic.

With the start of the program, the DENR also released the Basura Buster mobile app, which teaches children and young people how to separate trash in the right way.

Ashley Denise Adora Ignacio, in charge of the Ecological Solid Waste Management section for EMB MIMAROPA, explained that the application was created by DENR and intended for youth to encourage proper waste segregation.

“This was created by DENR to engage our youth in proper segregation of waste o pagbubukod ng basura through an online app. Highly technological advance na tayo kaya DENR created this app para hindi lang sila naglalaro, at the same time natututo sila,” Ignacio said.

The activity was held in celebration of National Environmental Awareness Month, National Clean Air Act Month, National Climate Change Consciousness Week, and National Day for Youth in Climate Action.

