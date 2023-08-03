In celebration of Ozone Month, the Philippines has launched a digital storybook with illustration contest to encourage young storytellers and illustrators to create content about the Montreal Protocol’s crucial role in healing the ozone layer and combating climate change.

The theme of the contest is “Montreal Protocol: Fixing the Ozone Layer and Reducing Climate Change.” Participants, aged 15 to 28 years old, residing in the Philippines, are invited to craft stories and illustrations that highlight the significance of the protocol in preserving the ozone layer and safeguarding the planet, according to the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

The contest will run from August 1 to 31, 2023, providing participants a month to work on their digital storybooks. Submissions will be judged based on four criteria: Ozone Message and Content, Creativity and Design, Educational Value, and Writing Style and Language.

The Awarding Ceremony is scheduled for September 15, 2023, where the top three winners will receive cash prizes: P30,000 for the first place, P25,000 for the second place, and P15,000 for the third place. Additionally, there will be three consolation prizes of P5,000 each.

Submit your entries here: https://bit.ly/Ozone2023

Read full mechanics here: https://bit.ly/4574NVs