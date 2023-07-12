The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), through its City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO), turned over a total of 34 chainsaw units to the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS) on various dates.

Three chainsaw units were handed over to PCSDS District Management Division (DMD)-South in Quezon, Palawan on July 4.

According to PCSDS, these chainsaw units were seized by personnel of the DENR-CENRO during enforcement operations in Southern Palawan, where individuals were caught engaging in chainsaw operations without proper permits, violating the Chainsaw Act of 2002 (Republic Act No. 9175).

On July 11, an additional 31 chainsaw units were turned over to PCSDS by DENR-CENRO in Taytay, Palawan.

These chainsaw units were seized during enforcement operations in Taytay and El Nido.

The PCSDS serves as the primary enforcer of the Chainsaw Act in the province, working diligently to combat chainsaw violations and promote sustainable development in Palawan.