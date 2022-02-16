The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and the British Embassy Manila have agreed to collaborate on the development of a joint plan to address climate change, following the conclusion of the 2nd Philippines-United Kingdom Climate Change and Environment Dialogue on February 10.

Environment secretary Roy A. Cimatu, who is also the Cabinet Cluster Chair on Climate Change Adaptation, Mitigation and Disaster Risk Reduction (CCAM-DRR), in a press statement issued on Tuesday, said that the joint work plan will “guide the priority areas of engagement including regional facilities and programs announced at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland in November 2021.”

The dialogue marked the partnership of the Philippines with the government of United Kingdom (UK), building on the priorities on climate change and the environment, identified by both parties during the 1st Climate Change and Environment Dialogue held in November 2020.

The milestone was part of the key pillars of the UK-Philippines enhanced partnership which focused on energy transition and nature-based solutions and adaptation, British Ambassador Laure Beaufils underscored the significance of the dialogue as it seeks to address the defining challenges of the current time, which are climate change and environmental degradation.

The UK and the Philippines also launched a new Enhanced Partnership in November 2021, focusing on climate change and environmental issues as its key pillars.

“I’m proud of what the UK and the Philippines have already achieved together on climate-related issues and we committed to building on this success today and in the year to come,” Beaufils said.

According to Beaufils, the dialogue helped both governments agree on “joint actions to build resilience, tackle global emissions, and halt and reverse the loss of biodiversity.”

Taking stock of the progress achieved during the first dialogue in November 2020, the 2nd Climate Change and Environment Dialogue highlighted the key elements of the ongoing cooperation such as formulation of the long-term strategy, provision of analytical tools to revisit the Nationally Determined Contribution and develop the National Adaptation Plan, and conservation of critical species and ecosystems across the Philippines.

It also focused on four strategic objectives for 2022, which include building the resilience of the economy, ecosystems and communities in the context of climate change; establishing a development pathway towards long-term climate-responsive strategies; mobilizing sustainable finance and greening the financial sector; and strengthening collaboration and increase awareness of institutions and communities in tackling climate change.

The UK agreed to provide a combination of programs, technical assistance, including practical research studies, policy support and market development mechanisms, technology partnerships, and sharing best practices to deliver on these objectives.