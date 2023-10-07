Ambassador Franz-Michael Skjold Mellbin of Denmark to the Philippines stressed his nation’s commitment to upholding an internationally recognized rules-based order, in accordance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), in matters concerning the West Philippine Sea.

He conveyed this message to Western Command (Wescom) commander Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos during his visit to Camp General Artemio Ricarte in Puerto Princesa City on Thursday, October 5.

Denmark’s commitment to upholding international norms was exemplified earlier in July this year when it joined 15 other European nations in releasing a collective statement expressing support for the Philippines’ sovereignty and territorial integrity. This gesture came in response to China’s continued unilateral claims over the entire South China Sea.

“Denmark’s commitment to upholding international maritime laws remains unwavering as we actively engage in discussions centered around supporting a rules-based international order,” the Danish ambassador said.

In line with this commitment, Carlos and Mellbin also discussed the management of security in the region and explored opportunities for direct cooperation, especially in maritime security.

“Our commitment to direct cooperation in the area of maritime security is crucial. Together, Denmark and the Philippines can bolster regional stability and ensure the safety and security of our shared waterways,” said Carlos, emphasizing the significance of collaboration in this regard.

Mellbin showed his dedication to environmental conservation by actively taking part in WESCOM’s greening program during his visit.

As a symbolic gesture of his commitment to endorse environmental initiatives and sustainable practices, he personally planted 50 langka or jackfruit tree seedlings.