The Embassy of the Kingdom of Denmark to the Philippines has established a consulate office in Palawan to offer a range of services and support to Danish nationals residing, employed, or visiting the province.

Ambassador Franz-Michael Skjold Melbinn and Honorary Consul Christian Eyde Moeller led the opening of the consulate on Thursday afternoon at the FD Building in Barangay San Miguel in Puerto Princesa City.

Melbinn said the consular office serves a key part in international diplomacy and safeguarding the rights and interests of Danish citizens who are either visiting or residing in Palawan. The consular office may also actively participate in cultural and educational exchanges, facilitate tourism, and cultivate cultural connections between Denmark and the Philippines.

“First and foremost, it’s a little piece of Denmark—if you lose your belongings or if your passport is stolen, and if you get sick, the consulate can help you,” Mellbin said, noting that the consulate in Palawan is their third, in addition to those in Cebu and Davao.

The Danish ambassador stated that having a consulate in the province will encourage fellow nationals to visit because it will help them learn more about the locale.

Based on the Department of Tourism (DOT) data on visitor arrivals by country of residence as of January 25, 2022, approximately 4,848 individuals from Northern Europe, specifically Danish nationals, visited the Philippines from January to December 2021.