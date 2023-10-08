The government of Denmark is keen on helping Palawan resolve its long-standing issue of unstable power through renewable energy initiatives, with the aim of easing this obstacle to its economic progress.

This commitment aligns with Denmark’s persistent interest in pursuing business opportunities in Palawan, spanning not only the energy sector but also including tourism and agriculture, said Ambassador Franz-Michael Skjold Melbinn of Denmark to the Philippines and Honorary Consul Christian Eyde Moeller.

The appeal stems from the province’s abundant natural resources and the tremendous growth potential these sectors provide.

Mellbin stated in a press conference on October 5 in Puerto Princesa that they have located prospective investors in Europe for renewables, and that preparations are currently being made to make this a reality in the near future.

“They are interested in working in Palawan because there is potential,” he said, noting, however, that much needs to be done in terms of studying what the province needs.

“I’ve seen large scale investments from Denmark in the Philippines right now, and we hope to come soon for renewable energy,” he added.

Moeller further stressed that the province offers favorable opportunities for Danish investments in areas where Denmark has expertise, particularly in enhancing energy efficiency through renewable energy initiatives.

He believes this is because Palawan’s economy is grappling due to unstable power.

“As you also know, the ambassador joined the Sulong Palawan investment forum one year ago, and since that time, a lot of things have happened. And we very much want to see if we can help to, shall we say, accelerate resolving the energy situation in the Philippines, specifically in Palawan,” Moeller said.

“I think energy is probably one of those remaining frontiers that needs to be resolved, specifically in the province of Palawan,” he added.

In addition to addressing the energy challenges in Palawan, they also discussed their commitment to pursuing investments in agriculture. Moeller emphasized that Denmark, being “a very proud agricultural nation” with advanced technologies and knowledge-based approaches, has valuable expertise that can benefit Palawan in various ways.

He mentioned that a Danish delegation is scheduled to visit the Philippines in February of the coming year, with their primary objective being the exploration of investment prospects in agriculture, including Palawan.

Moeller said Denmark is already supporting an agricultural project in the southern part of Palawan through the Danish International Development Agency (DANIDA). The agricultural initiative involves collaboration with the Philippine Business for Social Progress (PBSP), which is the largest non-governmental organization driven by businesses dedicated to eradicating poverty in the country.

“We are trying to work with small farmers to help them to see how they can essentially improve their income and their livelihood. That five-year project has been running in Palawan now for a little bit more than one year,” he said.

This agricultural endeavor, which commenced in 2021 under the auspices of DANIDA aims to further extend its impact and reach. Central to this is Lionheart Farms, a company specializing in creating a wide array of organic food products derived from the nectar or sap of the coconut palm.

Lionheart Farms stands as the cornerstone and driving force behind the agricultural initiative, the primary objective of which is to empower growers collaborating with it to replace older, less productive trees with newer, more fruitful ones.

Mellbin said developing fisheries resources is also something that Denmark is interested, especially in the area of the West Philippine Sea.

“There’s a lot of fish resources in the Philippines—this is something that was tested two years ago while looking for opportunities. Again this year in the WPS, we will see if it’s possible to identify resources there,” he said.

Under Mellbin’s projections, the Philippines is set to receive around 50,000 tourists from Denmark, with approximately 3,000 of them opting for Palawan as their ultimate destination in 2024.

Yet, this continually faces the challenge of the absence of a direct flight route from Denmark to the Philippines.