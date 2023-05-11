The Department of Health (DOH) MIMAROPA has reported that the city of Puerto Princesa and the province of Palawan have the highest number of dengue cases in the region, with 2,410 cases and 16 fatalities.

Based on Morbidity Week 18 report released on May 10, the city recorded 562 cases and six deaths, while Palawan documented 1,832 cases and 10 deaths.

In the city Barangay San Pedro has the highest number of dengue cases with 66 cases, followed by Brgy. San Jose with 65 cases, including one death; Brgy. Santa Monica with 54 cases; Brgy. Sicsican with 43 cases, including one death; Brgy. Tiniguiban with 37 cases, Brgy. San Manuel with 33, including two deaths, Brgy. San Miguel with 36 cases, Brgy. Bancao-Bancao with 26 cases, Brgy. Mandaragat with 23 cases, and Brgy. Cabayugan with 19 cases.

Brooke Point town has the highest number of dengue cases in the province of Palawan, with 192 cases recorded and 1 death.

Roxas town is fourth with 183 dengue cases and 1 death.

Narra town has recorded 125 cases of dengue.

San Vicente has 74 cases, El Nido has 60 with 2 deaths, Quezon has 56 with 1 death.

Araceli has 38 cases, Rizal has 32, Balabac has 25, Dumaran has 18, Aborlan has 13, Agutaya has 13, Cuyo has 11, Sofronio Española has 8, Magsaysay has 5, Busuanga has 3, and Linapacan has 1.

Palawan and Puerto Princesa are followed by Occidental Mindoro with 414 cases, Oriental Mindoro with 306, Romblon with 99 cases, and Marinduque with the fewest dengue cases at 27. All cases total to 3,256.

This is higher by 400.92% compared to the same period last year in 2022, which only recorded 650 dengue cases.

In response to the rising number of cases, the DOH Center for Health MIMAROPA reminds the public to protect themselves and their families against mosquito bites.

It advises the public to follow the 4 o’clock habit and 4S strategy, which includes clearing breeding sites, using mosquito repellents, seeking medical help, and supporting fogging or misting operations in areas with a high number of cases within two weeks.

Currently, the region has reported 24 fatalities due to dengue, with six in Puerto Princesa City, four in Taytay, and one each in Bataraza, Brooke’s Point, Roxas, Quezon, and Elnido. The DOH urges the public to remain vigilant and take preventive measures against dengue. (with a report from R. Rodriguez)

