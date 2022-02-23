Ex-officio board member Clarito “Prince” Demaala IV expressed support for the provincial board’s decision to call oil sector players to discuss a series of price hikes in Puerto Princesa City that went up to P80 per liter.

On Tuesday’s regular session, Demaala gave his sponsorship speech in favor of Board Member Ryan Maminta’s privilege speech.

According to Demaala, the price of oil continues to rise, affecting Palaweños’ livelihoods, particularly those in the transportation sector.

“Nasa pandemic po tayo ngayon, alam natin ang sitwasyon lalo na ang mga tricycle driver mahal na po ang pamasahe, isang tao lang ang pwedeng sumakay what more na P80 na ang presyo ng gasolina ngayon,” he said.

- Advertisement -

“Kasama na sa ating buhay ang pagamit ng produktong petrolyo. Napakaimportante lalo na ang transportation lalo na ngayong pandemic, kailangan natin gumalaw at maghanapbuhay,” Demaala added.

The provincial board has urged the local oil retailers to look into the possibility of lowering oil prices in the province.

They were also invited to join next Tuesday’s meeting with the provincial board for additional discussion.

“Ang pagtaas po ng produktong petrolyo ngayon ay ramdam na ramdam po lalo na sa mga liblib na lugar. Kaya po suportado ko ang hakbang na ipatawag sila, wala namang masama,” Demaala said.