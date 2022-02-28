Narra councilor and ex-officio board member Clarito “Prince” Demaala IV said he will prioritize the establishment of a Local Government Unit (LGU) official online application for the social welfare of residents if he gets elected as mayor of the town.

During a “The Profile” interview with Palawan News on Saturday, Demaala stated that he will prioritize the development of the Narra online application to respond to resident inquiries.

He said all resolutions, ordinances, and other announcements will be uploaded on the application to be easily accessed by the public.

“Hindi na nila kailangan pumunta physically sa munisipyo. Dito sa platform na ito, kung may mga inquiries ay may sasagot [via] live chat. Yung mga resolutions, ordinances, and other communications ng munisipyo ay nakalagay din dito,” Demaala explained.

- Advertisement -

In addition, he also emphasized the importance of funeral service assistance by providing a whole funeral package to the bereaved families.

“Kung nasasagot ang isang kabaong ay baka pwede rin na ang munisipyo na ang sumagot ng whole [funeral] package para hindi na nag-aabono ang ating mga kababayan,” he said.

Demaala also said that there should be a social welfare and development office inside the Narra hospital to assist patients.

“Kagaya po sa Malasakit Center sa Ospital ng Palawan ay gusto ko na maglagay ng DSWD sa ospital sa Narra. Hindi lahat ng gamot ay kayang i-cater ng provincial government at hindi rin lahat ay available doon sa loob ng ospital,” he said.

“Takot minsan ang ating mga kababayan pumunta sa ospital kasi walang pambayad,” he added.