The first case of COVID-19 Delta variant outside Puerto Princesa was recorded on Tuesday noon, according to Provincial Health Office (PHO) chief Dr. Faye Labrador.

This confirmed city Incident Management Team (IMT) chief Dr. Dean Palanca’s suspicion that the more aggressive COVID-19 variant is also responsible for surges outside Puerto Princesa and in the municipalities.

“I think sa munisipyo meron na rin [na] nag-positive sa kanila. Depende na ‘yan sa PHO [kung ia-announce],” Palanca said during a live briefing on Monday.

There are now a total of three Delta variant cases in Palawan since city health officials announced the same day that the two samples they sent to the Philippine Genome Center (PGC) came back with conclusive results.

The patient, a 52-year-old female from Araceli, has since recovered from the disease, according to Labrador. She tested positive for COVID-19 in an RT-PCR test in early September after exhibiting moderate symptoms. Labrador added that contact tracing is ongoing to determine if the patient infected others.

“Contact tracing is ongoing. Previous contact tracing includes family members,” Labrador said in a text message.

It is still unknown how the patient got infected with the COVID-19 Delta variant. She has since been vaccinated with the first dose of the Sinovac vaccine.