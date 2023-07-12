The Local Revenue Operations Division and Collection and Receipts Division (LRODCRD) under the Provincial Treasurer’s Office (PTO) intercepted a total of 150 delinquent delivery trucks during their checkpoint in Roxas, Taytay, and El Nido municipalities from July 5-7.

These trucks, used by manufacturers, producers, wholesalers, dealers, and retailers for product delivery, were found to have failed to pay the required annual fixed tax, the PTO said Tuesday, July 11, in a statement released by the Provincial Information Office (PIO) of Palawan.

As a result, the LRODCRD, in collaboration with the Provincial Mining Regulatory Board (PMRB), imposed a tax of P500 on each vehicle before allowing them to continue their journey.

Under Section 141 of Republic Act No. 7160, the Local Government Code of 1991, and Provincial Ordinance No. 1285-12, the annual fixed tax is mandated for individuals or companies owning such vehicles in the province. Failure to comply may result in fines ranging from P1,000 to P5,000 or imprisonment for one to six months, as determined by the court.

To ensure compliance, the LRODCRD provides stickers to owners who have paid the annual fixed tax. These stickers must be displayed on the windshield of their vehicles, allowing them to pass through designated checkpoints across the province without delay.

The PTO also reminded all vehicle owners to settle their annual fixed tax within the designated period every January. Presentation of the vehicle’s registration certificate or plate number is required during the payment process.

For convenience, taxpayers can visit the Provincial Treasurer’s Office at the provincial capitol building from Monday to Friday, 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM, or utilize the online payment option through the Landbank Link.BizPortal.