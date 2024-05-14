The national government has initiated preparations for the La Niña phenomenon, anticipating its impacts on weather, agriculture, and the economy in the Philippines.

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr., following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’ directive, has activated and coordinated all departments and agencies that are part of Task Force El Niño (TFEN) to start preparing for the La Niña, and come up measures to confront and minimize its projected outcomes.

In a statement released by the Department of National Defense (DND) on Monday, Teodoro noted that La Niña is forecasted to emerge during the June-July-August timeframe. He also said that the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) has reported that although El Niño is weakening, elevated indices and continued dryness will prevail.

“As El Niño diminishes in its intensity, we must now start preparing for the arrival of La Niña, which is expected to bring above normal rainfall in the country,” Teodoro said.

“Let’s work to mitigate and minimize the damage it can cause to lives and properties. Let us do our best, as the task force has always been doing,” he added.

Task Force El Niño spokesman Communications Assistant Secretary Joey Villarama, meanwhile, stated that the remaining weeks of May are still critical “in terms of water, energy and food conservation.”

“Even if we are at the tail end of El Niño, before the climate pattern shifts to neutral conditions and eventually La Niña, the lingering effects of El Niño in the remaining days of this month will still have an impact on our limited resources. We continue to enjoin everyone to be wise in using water, electricity and even food until El Niño has been officially terminated and in preparation for La Niña,” Villarama said.

La Niña, characterized by cooler sea surface temperatures, triggers above normal rainfall and flooding in the country, while El Niño, with warmer sea surface temperatures, often leads to drier conditions.

Under Executive Order No. 53, President Marcos directed the task force to create a comprehensive disaster preparedness and rehabilitation plan for both El Niño and La Niña. The objective is to implement “systematic, holistic, and results-driven interventions” to assist the public in coping with and reducing their devastating effects.

Teodoro serves as the chairperson of this presidential task force, with Science and Technology Secretary Renato Solidum as the co-chairperson.

The members of TFEN include Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo Loyzaga, Agriculture Secretary Francis Tiu Laurel Jr., Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa, and National Economic and Development Authority Secretary Arsenio Balisacan.