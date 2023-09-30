The Department of National Defense (DND) and Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has signed an agreement with the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) to ensure the holding of a peaceful barangay elections on October 30, 2023.

“We pledge to work closely with the COMELEC in ensuring that this election is a success,” Defense Secretary Gilberto C. Teodoro, Jr. said Thursday following the MOA signing with the COMELEC’s Committee on Kontra Bigay.

The Committee on Kontra Bigay aims to combat the deplorable practice of vote buying and calls for a collective effort to eradicate its influence on the democratic process.

“Ito po ay talagang talamak na nagpo-pollute sa ating demokrasya. Ang tao, naiimpluwensyahan ng mga bagay na hindi kanais-nais. Kaya po ang fault niyan ay nasa namimigay,” Teodoro said.

AFP Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner signed a separate MOA with Commissioner Garcia, wherein the COMELEC deputizes the AFP for the purpose of ensuring a free, orderly and peaceful barangay elections.

Brawner received from COMELEC a cheque amounting to PHP 40 million as support fund for the military’s administrative, operational and logistical needs as they perform their functions relative to the upcoming elections.

“Nagpapasalamat po kami sa pagkakataon na itong memorandum na ito ay, para sa akin hindi lamang memorandum, kung hindi, senyales po ito ng pagtitiwala po ninyo sa amin. Ito po ay aming pahahalagahan at pangagalagaan. Hindi sana masira ang tiwala ninyo at ng taong bayan sa inyong Department of National Defense at Sandatahang Lakas ng Pilipinas,” Teodoro said

Sent

Write to