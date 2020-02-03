Defective weighing scales seized from Sofronio Española public markets

Saud Wahab, Sofronio Española municipal treasury operations officer, said they were confiscated from nine village markets for their inaccuracy to comply with the Republic Act 7384 or “The Consumer Act of the Philippines”.

SOFRONIO ESPAÑOLA, Palawan – Some 11 defective public weighing scales were confiscated by the municipal treasury office here Sunday in various barangay public markets.

Saud Wahab, Sofronio Española municipal treasury operations officer, said they were confiscated from nine village markets for their inaccuracy to comply with the Republic Act 7384 or “The Consumer Act of the Philippines”.

“Nagsasagawa tayo ng ganitong mga inspeksyon every year or twice a year para masigurado ang tamang timbang ng mga produktong bibilhin. Nakakumpiska tayo ng 10 timbangan na may daya o mali,” Wahab told Palawan News.

The weighing scales, he said, will be checked before they are returned to the vendors from whom they were confiscated. Wahab said if the vendors commit the same mistake again, they will be facing sanctions from the local government unit.

Checking will be done by the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) as it is the agency with the knowledge to correct the deficiency in the weighing scales.

Wahab said monitoring the weighing scales being used in the public market is part of their functions in the municipal treasure office to ensure that the customers are given the correct quantity of the products they are purchasing and that their welfare is protected under the law.

About the Author Ruil Alabi