The proposal to declare a portion of the West Philippine Sea (WPS) as a marine protected area (MPA), currently pending before the House of Representatives, is gaining ground after overcoming minor obstacles, according to 3rd District Palawan Rep. Edward Hagedorn.

House Bill 6373, primarily authored by Hagedorn, seeks to declare the three nautical miles surrounding the Kalayaan Island group and Scarborough Shoal in the WPS as an MPA.

The bill is currently pending before the House Committee on Natural Resources. Hagedorn mentioned that it will soon be calendared for the third and final reading before the House plenary, where he expects it to be approved immediately.

He also mentioned that the only minor obstacle encountered was the concern raised by China regarding territorial issues, which was also raised by the Department of National Defense.

“A problem arose, which is why we went to talk to Secretary (Carlito) Galvez, together with Justice (Antonio) Carpio, who is an expert in WPS matters, to explain,” Hagedorn told the media during a press conference last Saturday.

However, the good news is that when Secretary Gilbert Teodoro, who is close to us, assumed the role of Secretary of the Department of National Defense, we knew for a fact that he is also concerned about the environment. So when we met in Malacañang, I spoke to him, and he assured us of a favorable response,” Hagedorn added.

Hagedorn further stated that once the clearance was obtained, Carpio also prepared a report, which we submitted to the Committee on Environment and Natural Resources, as well as to Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez.

“Once the DND decides and gives the go signal, the bill will be presented to the plenary for third reading and after that, it will be transmitted to the Senate,” he stated.

The lawmaker also noted that once the bill is in the hands of the senators, he also expects it to be given primary attention.

“The good thing is, Senator (Mark) Villar who chairs the environment committee of the Senate already asked for a copy of our bill so once he gives his support, we expect it to be passed immediately. Plus, Senator Raffy Tulfo has also filed a Senate Bill based on our House version,” he explained.

He added that Senator Loren Legarda who is a known environmental advocate and several other senators have expressed support for the proposal.

So now, we are just waiting for it to be passed in the third reading and after that, we also expect a smoot sailing in the Senate,” he said.