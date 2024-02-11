[Updated] Another week has passed, and there is yet no clear takeaway from the congressional inquiry on the Palawan power situation and what would happen to the province with its supercharged, jacked-up power rates.

Power rates in Palawan have increased since November last year, from ₱13.6769 per kiloWatt hour (kWh) to ₱14.8021 per kWh by January 2024 due to an Emergency Power Supply Agreement (EPSA) with Delta P, Inc. This has been the result of stripping the national subsidy on power generation in the island province, forcing consumers to shoulder its full cost. An Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) order that terminated a power supply agreement between PALECO and one of its bulk load suppliers caused it, forcing PALECO to purchase a power supply without the subsidy.

Apart from PALECO officials emerging black and blue from the House Energy Committee hearing on the matter last week, there has been no follow-up to that grandstanding spectacle and a wasted opportunity for finding solutions. Meanwhile, the far-reaching impact of a prohibitive power rate is now an all-important factor in local economic forecasts that look extremely bleak.

The subsidy on Palawan’s power generation has to be reinstated. That is the obvious solution, but one that is easier said than done because of the legal complexity involved. Palawan’s power generation rate had increased by 108% from ₱6.9520/kWh in October 2023 to ₱14.4611/kWh in November 2023. Reinstating the subsidy will normalize electric billing to more tolerable levels.

To undo all of this requires an affirmative action policy on the part of the national government, including Congress. This hasn’t been happening. What we currently see is finger-pointing and half-baked ideas like privatization or a national government takeover of an incapable and embattled cooperative. Even if these suggestions are viable, there is no evidence for them in the form of openly available due diligence or cost analysis.

The Palawan power crisis needs a champion, and no one has yet stepped up to the task.