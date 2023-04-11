A deadly fire engulfed two houses in Purok Matahimik, Barangay Sta. Lourdes, in the early hours of Tuesday, leaving one person dead and another injured.

According to FO3 Mark Llacuna, spokesperson for the Puerto Princesa City Fire Department, the fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. and was reported at 2:20 a.m.

Firefighters arrived on the scene promptly and battled the blaze for two hours before finally extinguishing it at 3:20 a.m. However, one person was unable to escape the flames and tragically lost her life. The victim was identified as Mary Grace Fuentes, a 30-year-old person with disability.

Mary Grace’s mother, Marcela, 75 years old, also suffered injuries from the fire and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. She sustained first-degree burns in both shoulders, right arm, and hair.

The cause of the fire and the cost of damages are yet to be determined, and fire investigators are conducting a follow-up investigation.

Llacuna said they are reminding everyone to be vigilant and take precautionary measures to prevent fires from happening.

About Post Author