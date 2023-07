The City Treasurer’s Office has issued a reminder to all business owners in Puerto Princesa that the deadline for the third installment of their current year’s taxes, without incurring any fines, is on July 20.

The reminder is based on a letter posted by the City Information Office, signed by Jerome Padrones, the chief of the treasurer’s office.

According to the letter, barangay captains are requested to inform their constituents about this matter.