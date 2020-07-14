Dead female ‘dugong’ found in Aborlan

Image of the dead sea cow courtesy of Avien Hasan.

Aborlan municipal agriculturist Clemente Cacatian told Palawan News that the sighting of the dead dugong was immediately reported to their Bantay Dagat.

A dead female dugong (sea cow) was found near an estuary in Barangay Poblacion, Aborlan town, Monday morning by local fishermen.

Aborlan municipal agriculturist Clemente Cacatian told Palawan News that the sighting of the dead dugong was immediately reported to their Bantay Dagat.

It weighs around 250 kilos and measures 2.5 meters in length.

“Wala ng buhay ang dugong ng makita ito ng mga fisherfolk natin sa bukana at agad itong dinala sa pier sa fish landing sa Brgy. Tagpait,” Cacatian said.

Cacatian said that based on the necropsy procedure conducted by a fishery technician, the female dugong had a deep wound on its head. The wound might have made it hard for the wildlife species to return to the deeper part of the sea.

The remains of the dugong were buried based on recommendations by the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR).

“Sa rekomendasyon ni Mayor Celsa Adier at BFAR, inilibing na agad natin ito kahapon at binalot ng plastik para kung sakaling idisect ito ay buo pa ang bones nito at mapag-aaralan pa ng ahensya,” said Cacatian.

About the Author Ruil Alabi