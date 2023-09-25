Sandy Cay 2, a small islet two miles off Pag-asa Island, Kalayaan, in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), which once merely a sandy island as it name implies, is now covered with dead corals apparently dumped there in what appears to be an attempt to reclaim the area.

This was confirmed by Palawan News, which joined a group that visited Pag-asa Island and the islet last Friday.

Sandy Cay 1, a smaller islet which is also close to Pag-asa Island, on the other hand, has maintained its natural status of being a sand bar although pieces of dead corals are also present.

The two islets are part of the Philippines’ 12-mile territorial sea, but is also being claimed by China as its own.

Sandy Cay 1

The discovery came after it was disclosed last week that China may be destroying and harvesting corals in Iroquois (Rozul) Reef for the reclamation and construction of artificial islands in the West Philippine Sea (WPS). This revelation was followed by the release of a video footage by the Philippine Coast Guard, showing that what were once live corals in Sabina (Escoda) Shoal have now been crushed and turned pale white.

Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro stated that there have been deliberate and man-made alterations to the underwater terrain of Sabina Shoal, where CMM vessels were observed swarming. While no underwater inspections have been conducted near Sandy Cay, its surface is covered with dead corals.

During the trip, Palawan News also observed at least 12 Chinese maritime militia (CMM) vessels in the guise of fishing boats, backed by a Chinese Coast Guard ship, swarming very near Sandy Cay 2.

When the rubber boat carrying local media headed towards Sandy Cay 2, the CCG vessel began to move to shadow it, in an attempt to block its pathway. This also happened when the rubber boat departed and transited to Sandy Cay 1.

In August 2020, the Kalayaan municipal government named six sandbars and two reefs associated with Pag-asa Island.

In January 2021, fisherman Larry Hugo from Pag-asa Island in Kalayaan municipality reported an incident involving a CCG vessel that allegedly harassed his small outrigger boat while en route to a sandbar to fish for food.

He said he was sailing towards Sandy Cay 2 (Sandbar 2) on January 25 when a CCG vessel maneuvered to block his way forcing him to turn around.

Residents have also confirmed frequent sightings of CMM vessels swarming in the area.

Western Command chief, Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos, also confirmed this.

“Sandy Cay is a known swarm area of CMM and the CGG. During our last visit, there were at least 12 CMM vessels surrounding Sandy Cay 2. This is part of Pag-asa Island, which is only two miles from where our troops regularly patrol,” Carlos said.

The swarming of CMM vessels once again raised concern after Wescom monitored and reported its resurgence last September 6 and 7 when around 33 vessels were spotted around Iroquios Reef, Sabina (Escoda) Shoal and Nares Bank.

Over the weekend, at least 42 vessels were spotted in Iroquios Reef alone.

This development came after incidents of harassment made by CMM vessels together with CCG ships intercepting Philippine resupply missions to troops stationed at the BRP Sierra Madre (LS 57) which was grounded by the Philippines at the Ayungin Shoal in WPS, the latest of which was last August 26.