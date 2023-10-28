The state-owned Development Bank of the Philippines has inaugurated its Puerto Princesa Lending Center as part of its ongoing efforts to expand development lending activities, particularly in rural areas, and to support the national government’s financial inclusion initiatives.

“In line with the national government’s efforts to promote greater financial inclusion, Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) aims to make its financial products and services more accessible to residents of Puerto Princesa City and nearby towns,” stated the bank.

Located on the third floor of the Puerto Princesa City Water District building along Rizal Avenue, the DBP Puerto Princesa Lending Center aims to assist prospective and existing borrowers in key industries such as infrastructure, tourism, and agriculture.

It is one of the 32 lending centers operated by the ninth-largest bank in the country, which also obtained a branch-lite unit license from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas in 2021.

Socrates congratulated DBP and acknowledged its role as a partner of the provincial government.