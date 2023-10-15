The city water district has acquired a P375 million loan from the government-owned Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) to improve water service delivery given Puerto Princesa’s rapidly expanding population.

DBP president and chief executive officer Michael de Jesus announced the loan on Friday, stating that the financing was extended to the Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD) as an initiative of the Water for Every Resident (WATER) program, which aims to increase the proportion of households with access to potable water.

“DBP is proud to be partnering with the PPCWD in another initiative designed to contribute to the provision of safe, reliable, and affordable water supply and help achieve inclusive growth, particularly in Puerto Princesa City,” he said.

De Jesus said the loan will be used by the PPCWD to construct a reservoir with a capacity of 3,000 cubic meters and an ultraviolet disinfection system that is an important component of its water treatment infrastructure.

The UV disinfection is an advanced and effective method for purifying water by using ultraviolet light to inactivate or destroy harmful microorganisms, such as bacteria, viruses, and parasites, that may be present in the water supply.

He added that the loan to PPCWD would also help to fund the construction of a transmission line that would serve crucial barangays in anticipation of increasing economic activity due to the strengthening of critical utilities and essential public services.

“This worthy undertaking with PPCWD is an integral component of the WATER Program which has already provided a total of P25.5-billion for 94 borrowers as of end-August this year,” de Jesus said.

“By 2030, we anticipate that this program has financed P30-billion of investments in water supply projects,” he added.

PPCWD is a Category A water district established in 1976 that caters to 53,000 active customers. It currently serves 50 out of the 66 barangays in Puerto Princesa City, which has a total population of 307,000 as of latest government data.

DBP is the ninth largest bank in the country in terms of assets and provides credit support to four strategic sectors of the economy – infrastructure and logistics; micro, small and medium enterprises; the environment; and social services and community development.