The state-owned Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) has provided a P2-billion loan to Palawan to support critical public infrastructure projects, such as upgrading the province’s road network and strengthening disaster risk reduction programs.

DBP President and CEO Michael de Jesus said in a statement on Friday that the loan aid was provided via the bank’s ASENSO for LGUs Financing Program, a prominent lending initiative aimed at aiding local government units in executing projects aimed at advancing infrastructure and socio-economic growth.

“This latest initiative with the Provincial Government of Palawan is a clear manifestation of DBP’s steadfast commitment to support local government units in their pursuit of sustainable socio-economic growth through infrastructure development and climate change adaptation,” de Jesus said.

DBP is the eighth largest bank in the country in terms of assets and provides credit support to four strategic sectors of the economy: infrastructure and logistics; micro, small, and medium enterprises; the environment; and social services and community development.

Palawan is mainly an archipelagic province and the second largest contributor to the economy of Region 4-B, or MIMAROPA. It has 23 municipalities, an independent city, and 467 barangays with an aggregate population of 939,594 as of the latest government data.

De Jesus said that out of the total loan amount, ₱1.4 billion will be allotted for the upgrading of nearly 76 kilometers of gravel roads into two-lane concrete roads to better connect farmers and fishermen to the markets and speed up the transport of goods and people across the province.

He said DBP will also be funding the construction and rehabilitation of various flood control projects in the province to mitigate the adverse impact of climate change on communities, especially those located in the northern and southern portions of the province.

“DBP is hopeful that this partnership will pave the way for more meaningful engagements not just with the Palawan provincial government but also for the rest of MIMAROPA under the auspices of the regional development plan 2023–2028,” de Jesus said.

As of the end of November 2023, total loan approvals under the DBP ASENSO Program had reached ₱104.41 billion for 372 LGU-borrowers, with total loan releases of ₱29.41 billion.