The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) will release ₱27 billion today, July 5, to fully settle unpaid arrears for the Health Emergency Allowance (HEA) of healthcare workers.

DBM Secretary Amenah “Mina” Pangandaman made the announcement in compliance with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive.

Earlier this year in May, the Department of Health (DOH) officially requested the release of a Special Allotment Release Order (SARO) and Notice of Cash Allocation (NCA) amounting to ₱27.453 billion. This is to cover the payment of ₱5.039 billion in validated unpaid HEA claims and ₱4.283 billion for COVID-19 sickness and death compensation claims of qualified healthcare and non-healthcare workers.

The same amount was presented to the Senate during hearings on May 20 and was also proposed by the DOH to be included in their FY 2025 National Expenditure Program.

“In compliance with the directive of our beloved President Bongbong Marcos, we will release the additional ₱27 billion requested by the DOH for the settlement of unpaid HEA claims of our healthcare workers by Friday, July 5, 2024. This is a promise fulfilled. Even though DOH requested this for 2025, the DBM endeavored to fulfill it earlier because our healthcare workers deserve this,” assured Secretary Mina.

Currently, DBM has released ₱91.283 billion to DOH for the Public Health Emergency Benefits and Allowances (PHEBA), covering all benefits for healthcare workers from 2021 to 2023. Of this amount, ₱73.261 billion is specifically allocated for HEA.

PHEBA includes Special Risk Allowance (SRA), compensation for COVID-19 sickness and death, and additional benefits such as meals, accommodation, and transportation allowances for healthcare workers.

*** BASAHIN SA WIKANG FILIPINO ***

Ire-release na ngayong araw, July 5, ng Department of Budget and Management (DBM) ang halagang ₱27 bilyon para mabayaran ng buo ang mga unpaid arrears para sa Health Emergency Allowance (HEA) ng mga healthcare workers.

Ang anunsyo ay mula kay DBM Secretary Amenah “Mina” Pangandaman bilang pagtalima sa kautusan ni President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Matatandaang noong Mayo ng taong ito, opisyal na hiniling ng Department of Health (DOH) ang pagpapalabas ng Special Allotment Release Order (SARO) at Notice of Cash Allocation (NCA) na nagkakahalaga ng ₱27.453 bilyon para masakop ang bayad na ₱5,039,926 natitirang validated na hindi nabayarang HEA at ₱4,283 COVID-10 Sickness and Death Compensation claims ng mga kwalipikadong healthcare at non-healthcare na manggagawa.

Ang parehong halaga ay iniharap sa Senado sa pagdinig noong Mayo 20 at iminungkahi din ng DOH para isama sa kanilang FY 2025 National Expenditure Program.

“Bilang pagtupad po sa direktiba ng ating mahal na Pangulong Bongbong Marcos, we will release the additional P27 billion requested by DOH for the settlement of unpaid HEA claims of our healthcare workers by Friday, July 5, 2024. This is a promise fulfilled. Kahit sa 2025 pa ito hinihiling ng DOH, sinikap po ng DBM na mas maaga itong tuparin, dahil deserve po ito ng ating mga manggagawa sa health sector,” pagtitiyak ni Secretary Mina.

Sa kasalukuyan, inilabas ng DBM ang ₱91.283 bilyon sa DOH para sa Public Health Emergency Benefits and Allowances (PHEBA), na sumasaklaw sa lahat ng benepisyo para sa mga healthcare worker mula 2021 hanggang 2023. Sa halagang ito, P73.261 bilyon ang inilaan partikular para sa HEA.

Kabilang sa PHEBA ang Special Risk Allowance (SRA), kompensasyon para sa COVID-19 sickness at death, at karagdagang benepisyo tulad ng meals, accommodation, at transportation allowances para sa mga healthcare worker.