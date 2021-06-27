DBM releases special risk allowances of public and private health workers

Some of the Puerto Princesa fontliners who continue to fight the pandemic. | File photo from City IMT

Acting on the request received from the Department of Health (DOH) last June 23, 2021, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has released the Special Allotment Release Order (SARO) and the Notice of Cash Allocation (NCA) amounting to P9.02-billion to the DOH to cover the payment of the Special Risk Allowances (SRA) of public and private health workers.

The fund covers the payment of the SRA not exceeding P5,000.00 per month from December 20, 2020 to June 30, 2021, pursuant to Administrative Order No. 42, s. 2021, dated June 01, 2021, as implemented thru DBM-DOH Joint Circular No.1 dated June 16, 2021.

With the funds now made available to the DOH, qualified public and private health workers can expect the payment of the SRA not later than June 30, 2021.

The DBM has vowed to fulfill its mandate of promoting the efficient and effective management of the national budget to support its budget priorities while also ensuring that the needs of the Filipino people are met, especially of healthcare workers in this time of pandemic.