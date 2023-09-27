Budget and Management (DBM) Secretary Ameenah Pangadaman asserted the need to amend the 20-year-old Government Procurement Reform Act (GPRA) during the launch of the final assessment report on the Philippine procurement system today, September 26, 2023.

“As we all work hard to reinforce accountability and credibility in our procurement system, let us now take it to the next level with our digitalization and sustainability efforts so that we will remain on track with our Agenda for Prosperity,” Pangandaman said.

Pangandaman explained how the Marcos administration would leverage digitalization to make public procurement more efficient and transparent through the modernized Philippine Government Electronic Procurement System (mPhilGEPS) and electronic marketplace.

She added that green practices and environmentally relevant criteria will also be integrated in the procurement design of a project.