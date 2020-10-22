DBM issues statement on the release of funds under Bayanihan 2

In a statement sent Tuesday by the DBM to Palawan News, it said the release of funds is pursuant to Republic Act No. 11494.



The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has assured Filipinos that it is providing “sufficient attention” on the release of funds under the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act.

In a statement sent Tuesday by the DBM to Palawan News, it said the release of funds is pursuant to Republic Act No. 11494.

Out of the P140-billion worth of COVID-19 related interventions, the DBM has already released allotments amounting to P4.413-billion to the following departments/agencies:

The DBM said these releases were charged against the certified amount of the Bureau of the Treasury pursuant to Section 4(ss) of RA No. 11494.

On the other hand, the release of funds for the following departments/agencies were already recommended to the Office of the President (OP):

The approval from OP, it said in the statement, was sought considering that the funding source will be the balance of pooled savings under RA No. 11469 consistent with Section 11 of RA No. 11494 and that the authority to use savings was granted by Congress to the President of the Philippines.

The corresponding Special Allotment Release Orders (SAROs) will be released as soon as the DBM receives the pertinent OP approvals.

As to the remaining balance of the allocated amounts, the DBM expects the respective departments/agencies to submit their corresponding budget requests, outlining the specific items of expenditures, targeted beneficiaries, and expected outputs consistent with existing budgeting, accounting, and auditing laws, rules and regulations and reflected through their respective Budget Execution Documents and Disbursement Programs.

“As soon as these requests are received, the DBM will immediately evaluate the same to ensure their alignment with the intention of RA No. 11494 and will recommend to the President the release of funds charged against the identified funding sources,” it said.

The DBM is likewise in close coordination with the Bureau of the Treasury to ensure that the funding sources identified under RA No. 11494 are readily available to support the allotments that the Department will issue to the respective Departments/Agencies.

All allotments released pursuant to RA No. 11494 will be appropriately reported to Congress and the Commission on Audit, as well as to the general public through the DBM website.

WP Post Author Celeste Anna Formoso has been with Palawan News since January 2019. She is its managing editor, overseeing and coordinating day-to-day editorial activities. Her writing interests are politics and governance, health, defense, investigative journalism, civic journalism, and the environment. See author's posts