Following confusion and concerns arising from the issuance of Executive Order (EO) No. 61 (S. 2024), which suspended the implementation of Administrative Order No. 25 (S. 2011) and Executive Order No. 80 (S. 2012), the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) clarified that the release of performance-based incentives for qualified government employees for the years 2022 and 2023 will proceed as planned.

In a press statement on Wednesday, the DBM said the executive order aims solely to review the Results-Based Performance Management (RBPM) and Performance-Based Incentive (PBI) systems of the government to “harmonize, streamline, and make the process of releasing personnel incentives more efficient and timely.”

The DBM explained that under the EO, refinements may be made to ensure a smoother and more streamlined release of the 2023 PBB.

The budget allocation for the 2024 PEI has already been comprehensively released to agencies and will continue.

Meanwhile, the FY 2025 PEI will be included in the National Expenditure Program.

The President’s EO, issued on June 3, underlines the importance of ease of doing business even within the RBPM and PBI System, as these have been deemed redundant and repetitive in the government’s internal and external performance audit and evaluation systems.

The President aims to reform the government performance evaluation and incentives system towards a more responsive, efficient, agile, and competent bureaucracy.