Department of Budget and Management (DBM) Secretary Amenah Pangandaman has approved the release of over P48.8 million to the Department of Health (DOH) to complete the implementation of additional construction works of the Drug Abuse Treatment and Rehabilitation Center (DATRC) in Trece Martires, Cavite.

“Among the priorities of the administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. is to not just fully enforce the law when it comes to illegal drug use and abuse but also on rehabilitation of victims or drug users,” Secretary Pangandaman said.

DATRC is a 5-hectare land that was donated by the provincial government of Cavite, has 480-bed capacity that was intended to assist drug dependents and provide immediate interventions towards rehabilitation that could accommodate 400 male and 80 female patients from south and central Luzon.

Pangandaman said the fund would be chargeable against the Grant Proceeds from the Japan International Cooperation Agency – Program for Consolidated Rehabilitation of Illegal Drug Users (JICA – CARE), and would be an automatic appropriation under the 2023 national budget.

“The government will see to it that the upkeep of the country’s existing facilities on drug abuse treatment and rehabilitation will continue by allotting necessary budget for that purpose,” Pangandaman said.