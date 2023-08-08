An estimated P543.4 billion has been allocated to mitigate the impact of climate change, Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman stated Monday.

She said it is included in the proposed 2024 National Expenditure Program (NEP) to address the repercussions of severe weather patterns, such as intense typhoons and worsening floods, within the Philippines.

“Recognizing its fundamental importance, the bulk of climate change expenditures will be allocated for water sufficiency projects with Php 294.46 billion to benefit communities all over the country,” Pangandaman said.

Pangandaman said that the allocation of P543.45 billion for climate change mitigation and adaptation strategies constitutes 9.4 percent of the total proposed budget.

She said that this figure had surpassed the anticipated 8.0 percent contribution stipulated in the Philippine Development Plan.

Pangandaman cited the message of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., in his 2024 Budget Message, that highlighted the administration’s endeavors in tackling climate change, further reinforcing this crucial national initiative.

“With global temperatures reaching record highs, with floods and droughts that displace millions, we have made future-proofing a top priority of this administration to address climate change. In fact, for FY 2023, the allocation for this purpose was increased by over 60 percent to P464.5 billion. For FY 2024, this has been increased even further to reach P543.4 billion. Of this amount, P168.6 billion will be allotted for mitigation, while P374.9 billion will be for climate adaptation,” Marcos said.

Pangandaman said the Marcos administration has given priority to adaptation measures due to the country’s vulnerability to the impacts of climate change.

“This is the main strategy outlined in the National Climate Change Action Plan (NCCAP),” Pangandaman said.

On Strategic priority areas, the NCCAP had listed the areas which would receive allocations from the P543.4 billion climate change expenditures in the 2024 NEP, includes:

-Water Sufficiency (streamlining of water governance structure, improving sanitation in infrastructures), P294.46 billion;

-Sustainable Energy (promotion and expansion of energy efficiency and conservation, development of sustainable and renewable energy and transport), P180.72 billion;

-Food Security (climate-resilient crop and livestock production systems and technologies, early warning systems), P40.18 billion;

-Knowledge and Capacity Development, 12.97 billion;

-Climate Smart Industries and Services, P6.02 billion;

-Ecosystem and Environmental Stability, P5.95 billion;

-Human Security, P2.58 billion;

-Cross-Cutting, P550 million

On DBM climate change budgeting programs, Pangandaman said that the the DBM and the Climate Change Commission (CCC) have institutionalized Climate Change Expenditure Tagging (CCET), which provides guidelines for tracking and reporting government agencies’ climate-related budgets.

The CCET has been helping government agencies and local government units (LGUs) plan their respective climate-and-disaster responsive budgets.

Moreover, the DBM has adopted the Program Convergence Budgeting (PCB) into the allocation process.

Pangandaman said that the PCB has a budgeting approach that utilized government resources for key programs and projects in coordination with attached departments and agencies.

“One of PCB’s undertakings is the Risk Resiliency Program (RRP) which aims to reinforce the government’s crisis management and adaptive capabilities. With a proposed budget of P424 billion, the program is expected to adapt to and mitigate the damaging effects of climate change and disasters in the country,” Pangandaman said.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)—which would received the highest climate change expenditure budget at P308.08 billion—would also get P215.643 billion for flood management, which included the construction, rehabilitation, and maintenance of various flood mitigation and control structures, as well as for water supply/septage and rainwater collection infrastructure.

“Under the DPWH project, there’s a flagship project called Flood Management Program. This year, we have a budget of P185 billion, and for 2024, we proposed P215.643 billion,” Pangandaman said.

She said that two other projects will be supported by a loan from Korea Eximbank, the credit agency of South Korea.

Other proposed allocations include P1.397 billion for the Pampanga Integrated Disaster and Risk Resiliency Project; P7.4 billion for the Bulacan Angat Water Transmission Project; and over P1 billion for the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority’s (MMDA) flood control initiatives.

On Quick Response Fund, the various agencies have given the following allocations:

A separate P7.425 billion allocation for the Quick Response Fund (QRF) will go to “first-responder agencies” during calamities and disasters such as typhoons, earthquakes, and fires:

-Department of Education (DepEd), P3 billion;

-Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), 1.250 billion;

-DPWH, P1 billion;

-Department of Agriculture (DA), P1 billion;

-Department of National Defense (DND), P500 million;

-Department of Health (DOH), P500 million;

-Department of Transportation-Philippine Coast Guard (DOTr-PCG), P75 million;

-Department of Interior and Local Government

-Bureau of Fire (DILG-BFP), P50 million;

-DILG- Philippine National Police (DILG-PNP), P50 million

Under the law, once their QRF dips to 50 percent or less, these agencies may request the DBM, subject to the President’s approval, for a replenishment via the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund (NDRRMF), which has an allotment of P31 billion.

Aside from the aforementioned funds, there’s also the Local Government Support Fund (LGSF). Under Republic Act (RA) No. 11936, Special Provision No. 1 of the LGSF in the FY 2023 General Appropriations Act (GAA), provides the amount of P1,925,500,000 for financial assistance to LGUs and P7,236,336,000 as support for Capital Outlays and Social Programs to LGUs.