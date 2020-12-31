Daycare centers in Bataraza receive printers from RTN

Community development organizer Adz Adjimin said that the effort extended by the mining company would benefit some 50 learners and two daycare workers amidst the blended learning scheme.

The Rio Tuba Nickel Mining Corporation (RTNMC) has turned over two units of printer amounting to P55,000 to the learners and teachers of two daycare centers in Barangay Taratak, Bataraza as assistance to produce modules.

“Kailangang-kailangan nila mag-produce ng module kasi ginagamit iyon ng mga bata kaya lang nahihirapan sila kaya kailangan nila ng printer. Dalawang day care schools ang makikinabang at may 50 na estudyante at saka dalawang guro. Para sa module talaga ang purpose niyan,” he said.

Due to the absence of face-to-face classes, schools are providing modules to their students as part of the new educational landscape under the new normal.

He added that the printer would be a great help to produce modules containing lessons of the daycare students.

The budget allocated for the project came from the Social Development and Management Program (SDMP) of RTNMC for the community which is one of the impact barangays of the mining operation.

