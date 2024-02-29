Historian Marie Silva Vallejo spent ten years seeking the answer to what her late father did during World War 2, leading her to uncover one of the Philippines’ biggest contributions to its own liberation—secret reconnaissance missions conducted by Filipino soldiers in the U.S. Army.

The Filipino soldiers relayed vital information from General Douglas MacArthur to guerrilla units dispersed throughout the Philippines, Palawan included.

As part of this year’s Sikatugyaw Festival celebrations, Vallejo presented her book “Dauntless: The 1st and 2nd Filipino Infantry Regiment” on February 26 at the Palawan State University (Palawan SU) Amphitheatre.

“Dauntless” serves as a compilation of the stories and research Vallejo uncovered about this clandestine unit, reflecting her dedication and commitment to preserving the legacy of Filipino soldiers who have been overlooked by history.

Author Marie Silva Vallejo during the book signing at Palawan State University.

The research for “Dauntless” began shortly after Vallejo wrote her first book in 2009, titled “Battle of Ising: The Untold Story of the 130th Infantry Regiment in the Liberation of Davao and Mindanao”, aiming to document her father’s military experiences during World War 2.

Vallejo resided in the United States for 45 years before retiring to Manila. She learned of stories about her father emerging from a submarine, narratives he had never shared with her.

This curiosity drove Vallejo to embark on a decade-long research journey into this top-secret unit, formed by then-United States President Franklin Roosevelt to gather intelligence on the Japanese occupation in the Philippines. This unit was known only to MacArthur and his staff.

Initially hesitant to pursue the trail of this remarkable unit, Vallejo meticulously searched through the records accessible in public U.S. Army archives. She discovered scattered notes on the 1st Reconnaissance Battalion and the 978th Signal Service Company, a radio-operating intelligence-gathering unit composed of specially trained Filipinos.

These units were highlighted by the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command in May 1985 as “the first and only Army units to undertake such a specialized mission during the course of the Second World War.”

Dauntless: The 1st and 2nd Filipino Infantry Regiments. (Photo courtesy of Palawan PIO)

“It was difficult to find the information because it’s not in the Philippines, so I had to be abroad. (…) I would bring home hundreds of scanned documents because this was before the cellphones and scanners,” Vallejo narrated to the audience at Palawan SU.

Vallejo structured the book’s chapters around each island where the 1st Reconnaissance Battalion had landed with their submarines. Palawan featured two of these landing sites, equipped with five radios that operated continuously throughout the campaign.

“You have the Balabac Strait, it’s in Ramos Island. There’s a marker there, I saw it, Google it—the first submarine landing was there. (…) The second landing was on that Dumaran Island. Then, to get to the mainland, they jumped through Araceli. Those were two radios up there, and then in Brooke’s Point,” Vallejo said.

Although public records of the army were widespread in the U.S., her research in the Philippines was less than promising. Since most of the soldiers in the 978th Signal Service company died in their suicidal missions, the only living memories of their actions were the heirs and family members of those units.

Vallejo noted that all the family members of the soldiers she spoke with had vague memories shared by their grandfathers or fathers about a secret operation during the war, but they had dismissed these memories as the ramblings of elderly men.

It was during one of these interviews that Vallejo met the editor of her book, Dr. Susan Evangelista of Palawan SU.

Vallejo sought to confirm the identity of a certain Abdul Llorente. While physical records had failed her research, Evangelista did not. She verified that her husband’s family had mentioned stories about a soldier uncle by that name.

“One of the first officers in the Battalion was [Abdul] Llorente, and he was older, like 47 something, but he made it through the training. (…) I also knew of Susan because she wrote articles about Carlos Bulosan, because his two brothers also joined the regiment,” Vallejo added.

She expressed her gratitude for Evangelista’s editing, as her previous editors had trouble parsing the large amounts of historical notes.

“Susan Evangelista was my editor, thank God. (…) What I asked from Susan was not the content, because they don’t know the content. I know the content. What I liked them to ask me was that if they didn’t know my sentences, they asked me. And she did. And she was very responsive, we finished in three months. I wasted six months with the other two editors,” she said.

Lost histories

Vallejo expressed her disappointment that, although historical records of the Japanese occupation in Palawan were maintained by private individuals and groups, the same information was not readily accessible to the public.

“I was at the Plaza Cuartel, there’s a cruise ship there. And I was there for 30 minutes and the foreigners were coming in. Where do they first go to? To the sintra board, to the men who were burned by the Japanese. (…) That has to be expanded for one thing. To the person who was there I felt sorry for him, I don’t know what to say, all the tour guides coming in, they told different stories,” she said.

“I also noticed the difference in culture. When it’s a memorial, there’s no dancing or singing. It’s a solemn place. But maybe our culture allows it because you’ve conserved it as a park. So you have kids dancing and playing, people are eating (…) so you have to decide what you’re going to do, especially with your work on World War 2. Those foreigners, they came in and went straight to those boards—I already know what they were looking for. (…) Open up, Palawan,” she said.

Vallejo underscored this point at the beginning of her talk by acknowledging the students of Palawan SU from the College of Arts and Humanities, as well as the College of Tourism and Hospitality Management. She noted that these students were born 50 years after the war and emphasized the importance of learning and passing on their history.

In “Dauntless,” Vallejo narrated how the regiment delivered radios, supplies, and propaganda to the guerrilla forces scattered throughout the Philippines. The regiment was also tasked with maintaining the radio stations and advising the guerrillas to maintain a low profile to avoid alerting Japanese forces on the ground. At the time, civilians bore the brunt of Japanese retaliation.

“Bahala na”

“Not all guerillas were heroes. They were fighting for turf, for food, for men, weapons—they wanted to be recognized. (…) I’m talking about the other islands, not the [guerilla forces] in Palawan, they were helpful. But the others, [the Battalion] were given orders from Australia, and the guerilla leader would say ‘Okay,’ then they’d take away from the men their radios, their weapons, even their uniforms at times, and then they’d give them other assignments, which the men were not trained for,” Vallejo relayed.

When a Palawan SU student asked about what stood out to her the most during the process of writing her book, Vallejo mentioned the informal slogan of the regiment—“Bahala na”.

This fatalistic Filipino saying was generally believed to originate from a Tagalog phrase meaning “giving it up to God” (as in the Tagalog “Bathala”), and which Sikolohiyang Pilipino author Virgilio Enriquez codified in 1992 as “determination in the face of uncertainty.”

Vallejo said that the “come what may” attitude of these Filipinos was present throughout the research. She noted that these Filipino soldiers were undocumented men who jumped ship in the United States and faced extreme racism at every turn, yet jumped at the chance to enlist in that nation’s army in order to save their home country an ocean away, despite the suicidal nature of said missions.

During the book talk, Vallejo emphasized the importance of history as a continuous communal effort. She urged the heirs of the Palaweño World War 2 veterans who were part of the guerrilla forces in Palawan, including Former Deputy Governor Jacinto Alli, Major Pablo Muyco, Captain Nazareo Mayor, and Dr. Higinio Mendoza Sr., to write their own books and create physical records of their families’ history.

Capt. Mayor’s granddaughter tearfully expressed her gratitude to the historian, as Vallejo’s work made her realize how much more of her grandparents’ lives during the war was yet untold. “The eleven soldiers of Plaza Cuartel, it was my grandfather who was maimed, but it was my grandma who was the nurse,” she said.

“If your grandfather or grandmother is still alive, the stories they told you, write it down. Give it to a library, or Palawan State University. It’s time to tell the story,” Vallejo replied.

“Dauntless” and the rest of Vallejo’s research can be found at Ortigas Foundation Library, while the book can be bought at Fully Booked stores nationwide.