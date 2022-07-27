- Advertisement by Google -

Two weather systems are on the radar of weather trackers and they are enhancing the southeast monsoon and affecting the Southern Luzon area.

A low-pressure area (LPA) was estimated at 975 kilometers east of extreme Northern Luzon, while a tropical depression outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) was located 1, 915 kilometers east of Northern Luzon.

Weather specialist Grace Castañeda said that the LPA will move northward and may have an interaction with the tropical depression outside PAR. The weather bureau is not ruling out the possibility of its development into a tropical depression.

On the other hand, the tropical depression outside PAR may intensify into a tropical storm within 24 hours but is less likely to enter PAR. It is moving west-northwest at 15 kilometers per hour (kph) with 55 kph maximum winds and gustiness up to 70 kph.

“Itong dalawang sama ng panahon na ito ay nag-i-enhance ng southwest monsoon o habagat na sa kasalukuyan naman nakakaapekto sa Southern Luzon at Visayas. Ito naman epekto ng LPA at southeast monsoon ang magdudulot ng pag-ulan sa ilang bahagi ng Southern at Central Luzon,” she said.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) did not raise any gale warning over the seaboards of the country. The waters surrounding the province of Palawan are at slight to moderate sea levels.

“Ibayong pag-iingat pa rin para sa mga kababayan natin lalong-lalo na ‘yong mga maglalayag sa silangang bahagi ng Luzon maging sa silangang bahagi ng Visayas at sa kanlurang bahagi ng Southern Luzon. Kung saan magiging katamtaman hanggang sa maalon ang lagay ng ating karagatan,” she said.