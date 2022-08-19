- Advertisement by Google -

The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) on Wednesday turned over some P60 million worth of bridges expected to boost agricultural productivity in five municipalities of Palawan.

The five bridges include the Parasao Bridge in Barangay Apoc-apo, in the town of Aborlan, which costs P9.43 million; Abucayan Bridge in Barangay Panitian, Sofronio Española, P12.63 million; Buayan Bridge in Barangay New Cuyo, Roxas, P11.28 million; Minara Bridge in Barangay Minara, Roxas, P9.97 million; and the Cagbanaba Bridge in Barangay New Ibajay, El Nido, P16.67 million.

The infrastructure projects are seen to provide easier access and cheaper transportation costs to farmers in bringing their agricultural products to various trade centers and markets in Palawan.

DAR Secretary Conrado Estrella III said his administration would not settle on the distribution of lands because he would also provide various support services to ensure the success of the department’s endeavor of improving the quality of life in the countryside.

Photo from the Department of Agrarian Reform.

“First world countries have rich agriculture production and we will pool all our efforts to lift our agricultural sector,” Estrella said.

He said he would bring the government closer to the farmers to see and listen, firsthand, to their needs in improving their economic lives.

“We will coordinate with the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Public Works and Highways to build more infrastructure facilities for the best interest of our agriculture,” he said.

The bridge projects were implemented under the agency’s Tulay ng Pangulo Para sa Kaunlarang Pang-Agraryo (TPKP), which aims to promote rural development in agrarian reform communities, enhance productivity and income through reduced marketing cost, and alleviate poverty among agrarian reform beneficiaries and agrarian reform areas.

Barangay Captain Ferdinand Dacilo, in his message, thanked the DAR for the bridge that they received and added that they could now save time and money in bringing their products to various markets.

A signing of a memorandum of agreement on the Buhay sa Gulay Project also took place to promote the significance of urban farming and help contribute to the province’s food security.

