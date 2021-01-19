DAR to distribute portions of YKR to qualified beneficiaries

Regional Director Zoraida Macadindang said on Friday that around 102 Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries (ARBs) will receive land titles in YKR in accordance with Executive Order (EO )No. 75 series of 2019.

The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) MIMAROPA Regional Office is set to distribute portions of the Busuanga Pasteur Reserve, also referred to as Yulo King Ranch (YKR), to agrarian reform beneficiaries.

Macadindang said during a virtual presser of Philippine Information Agency (PIA) MIMAROPA that they will distribute the land starting January 21. She noted that the area covered by the distribution is only a portion of the entire YKR property.

“Ang gross hectares ay 155, 80 hectares ang eksakto. Mayroon ‘yang proper screening at identification [kaya] napaka specific ang batas na ito. Kung sino lang ang nakatira sa lugar na ‘yon kung saan located ang lupa, siya ang maaaring mapagkalooban,” she said.

Controversy about the earlier occurred when around 100 individuals illegally settled in a 20,000-hectare land which is part of the 40,000-hectare landholding leased to YKR.

Municipal officials, with the assistance of personnel from Marine Battalion Landing Team 3 (MBLT-3) and Busuanga Municipal Police Station stopped the individuals from occupying the area.

