Hailed as the best performing agrarian reform beneficiaries organizations (ARBOs) in the region, farmers cooperatives from Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Palawan (Mimaropa) were recognized by the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) for their outstanding achievements this year.

In a press release on Thursday, DAR-Mimaropa Regional Director Marvin Bernal said the outstanding ARBOs were chosen from among 40 ARBOs in the region.

He said the outstanding ARBOs were cited in terms of growth, income, management and sustainability.

DAR awarded the Mansalay Agriculture and Fisheries Development Cooperative (MAFDECO) of Mansalay, Oriental Mindoro as the Most Outstanding Community Enterprise; the Samahan ng mga Benepisyaryo ng Agraryo sa Timog Victoria (SBATV) of Victoria, Oriental Mindoro for having the highest number of ARB members for newly organized ARBOs; the CK Plus Multi-Purpose Cooperative of Puerto Prinsesa for having the highest number of ARB members for existing ARBOs; the Tanikala ng Pagkakaisa Multi-Purpose Cooperative of Boac, Marinduque for its Excellence in Providing Financial Products and Services; and the Agra Progreso Multi-Purpose Cooperative of Odiongan, Romblon for their Outstanding Community Involvement.

Meanwhile, DAR also awarded five outstanding ARBO products of Mimaropa for having achieved distinction in terms of product design, sales and sustainability.

The five outstanding ARBO products are the following: the Maranlig Ginger candies produced by the Maranlig CARP Beneficiaries Association of Torrijos, Marinduque got the Rising Star Award under the Best New Product category; Midoren-C Calamansi Juice Concentrate produced by the Matulatula Agrarian Reform Community Cooperative of Pola, Oriental Mindoro was hailed as Product Leader of the Year; the Biscocea Arrow Root Cookies produced by the Bahi Agricultural and Fisheries Association of Gasan, Marinduque was given the Pillar of Power Award; the Dulce Nuez Coco Sugar produced by the Sikap Agriculture Cooperative of Buenavista, Marinduque received the Green Product Award and the Buri Handicrafts produced by the Tuban Blessed Farmers Multi-Purpose Cooperative of Sablayan, Occidental Mindoro got the Product Design Award.

“These citations are proof of the hard work of the ARBOs and the assistance of the department and its partner agencies to help increase farmers’ income and uplift their lives,” Bernal said.

He assured that the DAR-Mimaropa will continue to give its full support to the directive of Secretary Conrado Estrella III to improve and empower ARBOs so they can provide benefits to its members and the community.

“The DAR has a mandate, not only of providing lands for the farmers but also to support them in increasing their crop production and develop their agri-businesses,” Bernal said. (PNA)

