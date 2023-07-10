The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) in partnership with its local office recently distributed Certificates of Land Ownership Awards (CLOAs) to qualified beneficiaries in a significant step towards empowering farmers and promoting agricultural development in Palawan.

According to Atty. Marvin V. Bernal, the Regional Director of DAR MIMAROPA, a total of 502 land titles were prepared and distributed by DAR.

These agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) are from the municipalities of Aborlan and Roxas. The 502 recipients represent only a portion of the more than 2,000 ARBs in Palawan from various municipalities.

The land title distribution ceremony, which took place on July 7 was led by Regional Director Atty. Bernal, DAR- Palawan Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer (PARPO)-II Conrado S. Guevarra, and Register of Deeds Atty. Mariccar O. Misa-Tan. The event was held following the signing of the New Agrarian Emancipation Law by President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. at the Malacañang Palace.

The momentous occasion was met with joy and celebration by the agrarian reform beneficiaries from Aborlan and Roxas, as they proudly waved copies of the land titles bestowed upon them by the Department of Agrarian Reform.

Guevarra said the day marks a historic milestone for everyone involved, symbolizing the liberation of farmers from the shackles of their debts to the Land Bank of the Philippines.

“Ito ang araw ng paglaya natin sa ating pagkakautang, sana ay patuloy nating sinupin at pagyamanin ang lupang ibinigay sa atin ng ating pamahalaan, at maging ehemplo tayo sa ating kapwa magsasaka upang lubos po nating mapaunlad ang ating kabuhayan at maging bahagi po tayo ng ating minimithing kasaganaan sa ating kanayunan,” said Guevarra.

Atty. Bernal announced that the remaining CLOAs for ARBs in Palawan will be distributed before the end of 2023. DAR intends to invite President Bongbong Marcos Jr. to attend this activity.

Palawan represented the entire Mimaropa region in the nationwide simultaneous distribution of land titles, a testament to the commitment of the local government in implementing agrarian reform programs.

Meanwhile, Romeo Sumido, an ARB from Barangay Dumarao in Roxas, expressed his gratitude for receiving his land title.

“Nagpapasalamat ako sa ating Pangulong Bongbong Marcos sa pagpirma nito sa batas na magbibigay kaginhawaan sa aming magsasaka. Hindi na kami magkakaroon ng problema sa pambayad sa lupa sa bagong batas na ito. Ang gagastusin na lamang namin ay ang pagpapayaman ng aming lupain,” Sumido said.

The distribution of land titles not only grants legal ownership to the farmers but also empowers them to utilize the land effectively, leading to increased productivity and improved living conditions for the agrarian reform beneficiaries in Palawan. (OCJ/PIA-MIMAROPA – Palawan)