A total of 2,046 Palaweños received land titles from the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) during the distribution of land titles and awarding of farm machineries and equipment held on Thursday, April 11 at the PGP Convention Center, Capitol Compound.

During the event, DAR Secretary Conrado Estrella III and Regional Director Atty. Marvin V. Bernal personally handed a total of 2,076 land titles

In his message, Vice Governor Leoncio Ola emphasized the significance of the initiative in empowering agrarian reform beneficiaries and promoting agricultural development in Palawan.

According to DAR, this initiative aims to provide beneficiaries with the necessary resources and opportunities to improve their livelihoods and contribute to the economic growth of Palawan.