DAR awards 155 hectares of land to 102 ARBs in Busuanga

The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) has distributed Certificates of Land Ownership Award (CLOA) covering 155 hectares (ha) to 102 Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries (ARB) in Busuanga, Palawan to be utilized for farming, last Friday.

Out of 40,000-hectare targeted for distribution, the area was trimmed down to 12,000 hectares after a survey conducted and further reduced to 9,000 hectares which is the final land area covered.

DAR secretary John Rualo Castriciones said in a virtual press conference after the activity that it is just the initial distribution of the department to the beneficiaries in Busuanga.

“Iyan ang dapat masakop ng Department of Agrarian Reform para maipamigay sa mga mamamayan sa Busuanga at Coron. Kami ay naniniwala na sa mga darating na panahon ay marami pang magsasaka ang makakatanggap,” Castriones said.

“Tuwang-tuwa ang mga magsasaka dahil finally, sa tinagal-tagal nila na paghihintay ay natanggap na nila ang lupang para sa kanila sa pamamagitan ng Certificate of Land Ownership Award. Dalawang barangay ang nakatanggap at bahagi pa lang ito ng mga lupa na dapat namin ipamigay, siguardo na marami pang magsasaka ang makakatanggap,” he added.

He said that the 9,000 hectares could be given to 9,000 individuals receiving one hectare each or around 3,000 beneficiaries will receive two or thee hectares each.

The ARBs were selected based on Republic Act 6657 or the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Law and the implementation of the Executive Order (EO) 75 ‘Directing all departments, bureaus, offices, and instrumentalities of the government to identify lands owned by the government devoted to or suitable for agriculture for distribution to qualified beneficairies.’

“Ito ay napapaloob sa Republic Act 6657 at maraming Administrative Order ang naipalabas kung paano natin ipapatupad ito sa pamamagitan ng EO 75. Dahil dito ay mayroon mga panuntunan o proseso kung paano natin pinipili an gating mga benepisyaryo. Priority ang actual occupant ng lupa,” he said.

Casteiones alos said DAR is currently processing other private agricultural lands covered by DAR’s mandate.

“Meron tayo, part of our regular mandate na tinatawag na mga private agricultural land, na sakop ng RA 6657, lahat ng mga lupa nahigit sa limang ektarya na nabigyan ng notice of coverage prior to 2014 ay kasama na pino-proseso pa rin natin ngayon. Para kunin ng Department of Agrarian Reform at ipapamigay sa actual occupants,” Casteiones explained.

