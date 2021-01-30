Dar approves tech assistance for construction of halal slaughterhouse in PPC

Agriculture Secretary William Dar has approved the technical assistance requested by the city government of Puerto Princesa for a Halal slaughterhouse at the Irawan Agricultural Center.

Mayor Lucilo Bayron said during a press conference with Dar and other officials on Friday that the city government has a plan to establish a slaughterhouse dedicated to halal products.

Bayron said that the assistance includes the planning, structural design, and other important things that needed to be considered before its full operation.

“Wala pa tayong idea sa ngayon kung paano at anong klase ang halal slaughter house na ito kaya aantayin natin kila secretary [ang details,]” Bayron said. “Yong request na ‘yon ay may basehan ‘yon para malaman natin kung paano natin maipapatayo at mapag-aralan,” he added.

He also said the project is linked to the planned opening of a RoRo port that will connect Kudat, Malaysia and Palawan through Buliluyan Port in Bataraza.

Bayron also believes that the opening of the halal slaughterhouse will revitalize the tourism sector not only of Puerto Princesa City but also of the entire Palawan.

“Tinitingnan natin dito ang turismo ng Muslim countries, lalo na dito sa Puerto Princesa ay hirap ang ating mga bisita maghanap ng Halal food,” he said.

“Isa pa, ang RoRo natin from Kudat to Southern Palawan ay tinitingnan din natin dahil kapag natuloy ‘yon ay maganda ang mangyayari kasi ito ay Muslim country. Mas maganda kung mauna tayo magkaroon ng ganito,” Bayron explained.

Dar on the other hand said they also have a program focused in Halal products that is why the request of the city government was immediately approved.

“The assistance for the Halal slaughterhouse ay approved na (dahil) may program din kami [na naka-focus sa production ng halal],” he said.

