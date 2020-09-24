Danao’s 20-month suspension sidelines him for most of his remaining term as Narra Mayor

The Provincial Board, which received the complaints filed by Narra Vice Mayor Crispin Lumba and members of the municipal council late July, voted 13-0 on Tuesday recommending the long-term suspension of Danao, or effectively through most of the rest of his regular 3-year term.

The provincial government on Thursday came down hard on the independent Narra Mayor Gerandy Danao, penalizing him with a 20-month suspension on top of a previous 60-day preventive suspension that he is currently serving, in connection with three administrative charges earlier filed against him by his political detractors.

Governor Jose Chaves Alvarez, who had been openly critical of Danao at the outset of the case, signed the board’s recommendation on September 23.

In its ruling, the board found Danao “guilty” of the following administrative offenses: a.) Grave Misconduct and Violation of Section 3 (e) and (j) Republic Act No. 3019 on two counts with the corresponding penalty of suspension for six months on each count, or a total of 12 months; b.) Gross Negligence with the corresponding penalty of suspension for six (6) months; and c.) Conduct Prejudicial to the Best Interest of Service with the corresponding penalty of suspension for two months.

“This office hereby implements and directs [Narra Mayor] Gerandy Danao to comply therewith and serve the suspension of 20 months as imposed by the Sangguniang Panlalawigan effective immediately,” the order stated.

In an interview with Palawan News Thursday, Danao reacted to the ruling by saying he will abide by the decision.

“Wala naman tayong magagawa basta ang alam ko ay wala akong ginagawang masama sa kanila,” he said.

His camp also said they will appeal the decision.

“Yes [we will file an appeal regarding the suspension to Mayor Danao]. May 30 days kami to appeal,” Jojo Gastanes, Danao’ spokesperson, told Palawan News in a text message.

