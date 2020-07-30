Danao wants same “suspension” slapped against his detractors

Danao has filed four administrative charges against his detractors before the same body – dereliction of duty, violation of RA 3019 also known as anti-graft, grave misconduct, and gross negligence.

Narra Mayor Gerandy Danao has asked the Sangguniang Panlalawigan to issue the same “preventive suspension” earlier imposed on him by the body against Vice Mayor Crispin Lumba and the town’s councilors.

Danao has filed four administrative charges against his detractors before the same body – dereliction of duty, violation of RA 3019 also known as anti-graft, grave misconduct, and gross negligence.

The preliminary conference on the complaint filed by Danao was completed Thursday, and Vice Governor Victorino Socrates said their decision on the motion to suspend Lumba and company will be forthcoming.

”Tapos na nag-preliminary conference ngayon and sa loob ng sampung araw dapat makapag-submit ng position paper ang partido para maging basehan sa magiging desisyon. Nagsampa siya (Danao) ngayon ng motion for preventive suspension,” Socrates said.

Danao, through his counsel Atty. Regidor Tulali, claimed that former mayor Lucena Demaala had issued illegal cockfighting permits to a certain Randy Arimado in Barangay Malinao in 2017 and 2018 who also had no franchise to operate a cockpit.

Danao is accusing Lumba and company of “dereliction of duty” for their failure to exercise oversight on the action of former Narra mayor Lucila Demaala.

“The complainant filed this against the Sangguniang Bayan during the previous administration failed to perform their duty in seeing to it that the proper permits were issued,” Tulali said.

About the Author Aira Genesa Magdayao is the chief of correspondents of Palawan News. She covers politics, government policies, tourism, health, and sports. Her interests are exploring different places and food.