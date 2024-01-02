Narra Mayor Gerandy Danao, who recently resumed his post after an administrative suspension, criticized town officials for passing an ordinance during his absence that restricts the local chief executive’s prerogative to hire and fire employees.

Mayor Danao was reacting to Ordinance No. 2023-1345, initiated by the Sangguniang Bayan and signed by then-acting Mayor Marcelino Calso Jr., on June 13, 2023.

In a letter to Calso, Danao said the ordinance “intends to impede, sabotage, if not to derail the lawful operation of the municipality of Narra and not the office of the Mayor.”

“It is subversive, unlawful, illegal, and beyond the normal thinking condition of upright members of the Sanggunian Bayan,” Danao stated in his 4-page protest letter submitted to the office of the Sangguniang Bayan.

The ordinance was titled: “An ordinance prescribing guidelines for the standardization of hiring and payment for job order employment in the municipality of Narra, province of Palawan, appropriating funds for this purpose, and for other purposes.”

It was passed by the municipality while Danao was serving a 6-month administrative suspension. He regained his post as mayor on December 6, 2023.

Danao stated that the duties and responsibilities of the Sangguniang Bayan are limited only to Section 447 of the Local Government Code of 1991, pertaining to legislative functions, and that they should not usurp the given duties and responsibilities of the municipal mayor.

“The enacted municipal ordinance is a clear example of an ignorance of the law, usurpation of authority, and utter disrespect of the office of the Mayor to exercise the power “hire and fire” employees of the municipal government of Narra under the existing laws and long lines of jurisprudence of the Supreme Court,” Danao said.

Based on the ordinance, a personnel selection board chaired by the municipal accountant will have the ultimate authority to hire job order employees. The selection board will include the Office of the Mayor as a member, along with the municipal treasurer, human resource officer, and planning officer. There will be no hiring of job order employees without the board’s recommendation.

Danao demanded that the municipal council undertake a thorough review of Ordinance No. 2023-1345 to avoid unnecessary administrative and criminal liabilities arising from the transgression of established and definite rules of action, forbidden acts, dereliction of duty, unlawful behavior, willful misconduct, or improper and wrong behavior.

“In its entirety, the purported Ordinance No. 2023-1345 is erroneous, full of fatal errors, and contravenes the spirit of the framers of the Local Government Code of 1991,” Danao said.

Danao cited the case of Germar vs. Legaspi, G.R. No. 232532 October 1, 2018 that was decided by the Supreme Court to point out that the ordinance contravened the SC ruling.

“Indeed, while issues in politics is a reality that all politicians will have to contend with, the Court should not sit idly by when the law is used as a tool to exact vengeance against those who prevailed over another, especially when it is the voice of the people that dictated who should represent them in their local government. Any deviation from this principle should be unceremoniously struck down and should never be countenanced by the Court,” Danao said, quoting from the Supreme Court ruling.