The administration bets in Narra town have filed their certificates of candidacy, with an apparent missing mayoral candidate.

The filing on Saturday was led by ABC Vice President Ernesto Ferrer Jr., who is gunning for the vice mayor’s office.

Lawyer Christian Jay Cojamco, the counsel of Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan (PPP), a political party headed by outgoing Palawan governor Jose Alvarez, said the local party would not endorse a mayoral candidate.

Cojamco also said PPP withheld the issuance of the certificate of nomination and acceptance (CONA) for Narra mayor.

““Wala talaga [ng endorsement of Narra mayor], not in the talks inside PPP. They are both PPP, as a local party. I believe they will be endorsed by their national parties,” he said.

Suspended Narra town mayor Gerandy Danao, considered to be a strong bet for reelection, is expected to file his certificate of candidacy after declining One Palawan’s endorsement in the gubernatorial race.

Talks on Danao running for Narra mayor were mentioned by his supporters in what they described as a “sure win”.

Jojo Gastanes, Danao’s spokesperson who earlier announced his bid for the vice mayor position, has declined to comment on Danao’s position saying it’s up to his decision which was still being finalized.

Sitting Narra mayor Crispin Lumba, in a separate message to Palawan News, when sought to confirm his political plans, also declined to comment on the matter.

“No comment muna sa ngayon,” Lumba told Palawan News when asked if he will run as Narra mayor.

Ferrer’s group filed at the COMELEC office in Narra past 4:00 p.m. on Friday including municipal councilor bets Fernando Antimano, Rowena Asuela Eterosa, Julie Burlaos, Reynaldo Dela Rosa, Mariza Fernandez, Malou Z. Llavan, Ariel Namuco at Rizaldy Roman. (with reports from Ruil Alabi)