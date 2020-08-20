Danao case hearings at Capitol resume

The complainants, led by Vice Mayor Crispin Lumba, presented the affidavits of Dr. Rolly Sarmiento, a Narra-based doctor, and Randy Arimado, owner of South Star Gamefowl Management who were recipients of cockfighting permits allegedly issued by Danao illegally and without a required franchise.

The Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) on Wednesday continued its hearings on the administrative cases against Narra Mayor Gerandy Danao, with the camp of the complainants presenting testimonial evidence on the accusation that the former had issued illegal cockfighting permits.

The complainants, led by Vice Mayor Crispin Lumba, presented the affidavits of Dr. Rolly Sarmiento, a Narra-based doctor, and Randy Arimado, owner of South Star Gamefowl Management who were recipients of cockfighting permits allegedly issued by Danao illegally and without a required franchise.

Danao’s counsel, Atty. Edwin Gastanes, however, objected to the non-appearance of the witnesses in Wednesday’s hearing and sought the SP to issue a subpoena for them to be cross-examined.

“Last week ay naghain ng motion ang kampo ni Mayor Danao sa Sangguniang Panlalawigan, seeking as a disciplining body under the Local Government Code para mag-issue ng subpoena ad testificandum at subpoena duces tecum,” Gastanes said.

Lumba’s counsel, Atty. Christian Jay Cojamco, argued that the Sangguniang Panlalawigan has no power to issue subpoenas as they are not part of the judiciary branch of government and that the testimonies of Sarmiento and Arimado are of no relevance to the ongoing administrative case.

The SP however ruled to summon the two witnesses in today’s (Thursday) hearings.

The SP is scheduled to continue the hearings Thursday, with the formal offer of evidence by the complainants, to be followed by the presentation of Danao’s witnesses for the defense.

