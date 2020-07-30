Danao abiding by suspension, but won’t vacate office

Danao, in an interview with Palawan News, said since there was no order for him to physically leave his office, he will remain there.

Mayor Gerandy Danao says he will not clear and vacate his office and will continue to use it for his activities even as he said he is abiding by the decision of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan to suspend him for the next days.

“Wala naman kasing nakalagay sa papel na ibinigay sa akin na layasan ko itong opisina. Basta dito lang ako. Kung may gagawin sa labas puntahan ko lang ganoon. Binasa naman nila wala naman nakalagay na lumayas ako doon,” he said.

Danao will be under “preventive suspension” during the duration of the hearings on the administrative cases filed against him by his municipal councilors led by Vice Mayor Crispin Lumba. The Provincial Board, which will act as a quasi-judicial body to resolve the complaints, said they expect to hand down a decision on or before September 25.

“Wala namang problema, handa naman tayong sumunod sa kautusan ng Sangguiniang Panlalawigan pero ako nandito lang naman ako sa opisina,” he said.

Danao did not explain what exactly will be his activities during the duration of his suspension.

“Wala naman tayong pwedeng labagin diyan. Lahat naman sinusunod natin basta magtrabaho tayo at kung anong magawa nating trabaho, yun lang magtrabaho lang kung anong lang,” he said.

Danao said he had expected the result of the Board’s deliberation on his preventive suspension.

“Ako naman handa ako diyan kasi syempre kasi may kaso ka may posibilidad kang tamaan. Kung hindi ka tamaan e di salamat, pero pag tinamaan sa ‘yo papunta, ganoon lang naman ‘yon,” he said.

