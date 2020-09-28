‘Dalaw Tawag Center’ will be launched after 2-week lockdown

ICF superintendent Raul Levita said the program for their persons deprived of liberty (PDL) will be rolled out in the four sub-colonies immediately after the quarantine ends.

The Iwahig Corrections Facility (ICF) has assured families of detainees they will continue the launching of the “Dalaw Tawag Center” as soon as they complete their current 2-week strict lockdown.

ICF superintendent Raul Levita said the program for their persons deprived of liberty (PDL) will be rolled out in the four sub-colonies immediately after the quarantine ends.

The Dalaw Tawag Center is a program of the ICF to help the PDLs, whose visiting privileges are temporarily suspended due to the lockdown.

“Nakapag-dry run na tayo ng libreng tawag para sa mga PDL, naapektuhan din ‘yon dahil gusto ko masiguro na sa 14 days lang magkakaroon ng symptoms kasi kung itutuloy ko siya, baka yong mga employee na a-attend sa libreng tawag ay makahawa. Hintayin ko muna matapos ang 14 days,” he said.

“By schedule tayo like sa isang araw ay may certain number lang, pinag-aaralan namin if we can make it from Monday to Friday, depende sa bilang employees ko kasi kailangan bantayan sila during conversation kung pamilya ba talaga ang kausap,” he added.

Levita said that they are also addressing the problem of signal stability in the area of their sub-colonies in Montible, Inagawan, Iwahig, and Sta. Lucia to smoothly roll out the program.

